Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Capital Properties Price Performance

CPTP remained flat at $10.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

