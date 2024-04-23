Diversified LLC Sells 315 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diversified LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $368.93 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.