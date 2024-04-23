Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,732,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,811,459 shares of company stock valued at $942,634,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.00. 401,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

