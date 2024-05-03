Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Shares of TRI traded up C$2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$225.58. The company had a trading volume of 153,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$198.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01. The stock has a market cap of C$101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$159.25 and a 1-year high of C$227.28.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
