Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TRI traded up C$2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$225.58. The company had a trading volume of 153,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$198.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01. The stock has a market cap of C$101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$159.25 and a 1-year high of C$227.28.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$210.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.56.

View Our Latest Report on TRI

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.