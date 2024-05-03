Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$167.04. 67,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21. The company has a market cap of C$32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$188.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

