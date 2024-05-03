BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded up C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.90. 1,315,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,680. BCE has a 12-month low of C$43.96 and a 12-month high of C$65.11. The firm has a market cap of C$41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.88.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0377747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.48.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

