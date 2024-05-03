Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3632 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TRMLF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. 10,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,714. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.95%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

