BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Performance
BRGE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 614 ($7.71). 113,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 653 ($8.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 629.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 570.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.89 million, a P/E ratio of 670.33 and a beta of 1.02.
About BlackRock Greater Europe
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Greater Europe
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.