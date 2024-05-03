BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Performance

BRGE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 614 ($7.71). 113,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 653 ($8.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 629.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 570.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.89 million, a P/E ratio of 670.33 and a beta of 1.02.

About BlackRock Greater Europe

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

