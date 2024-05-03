Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.21. 417,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,190. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.766147 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VET. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.54.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

