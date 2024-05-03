Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,438. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.30. The company has a market cap of C$109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total value of C$130,419.35. In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,009 shares of company stock worth $32,364,302. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

