Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend by an average of 69.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 148,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

