Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.22. 618,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$16.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.30 to C$16.40 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.95.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

