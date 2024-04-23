Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 303.50 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.13. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 313.50 ($3.87). The company has a market cap of £866.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,875.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.89) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 4,156 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.52), for a total transaction of £11,844.60 ($14,630.19). Also, insider Clement Woon bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($49,283.60). 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

