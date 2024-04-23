Keppel Ltd. (KPELY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on May 15th

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2835 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Keppel Stock Performance
KPELY stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.
About Keppel
