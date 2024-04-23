Keppel Ltd. (KPELY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on May 15th

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2835 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Keppel Stock Performance

KPELY stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

