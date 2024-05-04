AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON traded down $12.49 on Friday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.23. AAON has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,970.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

