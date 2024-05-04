AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
AAON traded down $12.49 on Friday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.23. AAON has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.00%.
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
