ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP remained flat at $122.25 during midday trading on Friday. 5,020,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

