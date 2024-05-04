NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NVR were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 5.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 14.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in NVR by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $62,949,052. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $132.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7,611.29. 15,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,744.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7,016.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

