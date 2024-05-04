Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
