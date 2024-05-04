Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

