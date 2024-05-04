Challenger Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.56 (ASX:CGFPC)

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPCGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share on Sunday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

