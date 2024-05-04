Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $55.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of D traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 3,738,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,480. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

