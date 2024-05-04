Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

OWL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.95. 6,892,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,258. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

