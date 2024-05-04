Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $67.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $57.17. 2,977,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.