WAM Microcap Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WMI)

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.42 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.21 ($19,736.32). Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

