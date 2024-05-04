WAM Microcap Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WMI)

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
WAM Microcap Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.42 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.21 ($19,736.32). Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
About WAM Microcap
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Microcap
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.