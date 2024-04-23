Moelis & Company (MC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $4,058,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $4,058,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

