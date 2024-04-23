Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.94.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $195.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.17 and its 200 day moving average is $183.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.