TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 guidance at ~$1.82 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.3 %

TEL opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

