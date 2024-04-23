Methanex (MX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.34. Methanex had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$65.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$50.57 and a 12 month high of C$69.75.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

Methanex Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

