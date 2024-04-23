McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $107.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
