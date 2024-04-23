Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

