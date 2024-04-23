JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRV. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.18.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average is $197.48. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,734 shares of company stock worth $14,637,364. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

