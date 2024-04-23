StockNews.com Lowers TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.34.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.6 %

FTI opened at $25.37 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 211.43 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

