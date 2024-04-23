Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

