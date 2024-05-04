Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.36. 606,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autoliv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.