6,480 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.19. 14,385,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,589,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

