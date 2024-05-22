Alpha Family Trust Takes $222,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 55,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,765 shares of company stock valued at $16,302,725. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.