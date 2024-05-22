315 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $922.33. 660,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,532. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $844.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

