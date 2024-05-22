HI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.37 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $228,034.60 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,707.03 or 1.00025188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00108957 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052181 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $234,202.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.