Barclays Raises Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $150.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

TSM opened at $129.77 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.