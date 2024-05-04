NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NXDT traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 6.13. 87,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,024. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.12 per share, with a total value of 122,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 417,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.