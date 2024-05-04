Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 560,690 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $114,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 73,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

CGDV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,953. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.