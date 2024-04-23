Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.90.

Vital Energy stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after buying an additional 111,320 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth $6,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

