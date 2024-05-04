Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $68,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day moving average of $143.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

