PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PCK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.79. 60,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,570. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.