MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

NYSE:MSA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,327. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $196.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock worth $3,056,181 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

