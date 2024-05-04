Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,917 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $81,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 112,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,247,000.

VHT stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.05. 86,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,329. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

