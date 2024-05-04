Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 21,741 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $77,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,602. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.76 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,363,398.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,993 shares of company stock worth $184,255,474. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

