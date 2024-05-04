Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $106,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $13.35 on Friday, hitting $509.41. 438,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $374.85 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

