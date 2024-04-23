Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.27.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

