Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 73,710 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $116,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. 50,053,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $106.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.