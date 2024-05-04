Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 352,024 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,024 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $67,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,488,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

